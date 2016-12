Home

Category: Menu types Published on Thursday, 13 January 2011 01:12 Written by Super User Hits: 1580

Our template supports three menu types:

GK menu

Dropline menu

Split menu

Each of these menus has different characteristic. It is important to know that in order to gain an additional functionality offered by "GK menu", a user has to install a plug-in which can be found in the rest-files package of a particular template.